Telangana: Deputation of judicial officers to work in agency courts sought

Hyderabad: The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Wednesday directed the State government to inform the court as to why it was not entrusting the adjudication work of agency courts to qualified judicial officers on deputation from law/judicial departments in agency areas.

The Bench was adjudicating a public interest litigation filed by Sunkara Naresh, an advocate, seeking a direction to the State government to entrust adjudication work of courts in the agency areas to the qualified judicial officers as the absence of such qualified judicial officers in the agency courts was depriving the litigants in agency areas of justice. The counsel for the petitioner further informed the court that agency people were not getting justice when they approach the courts by filing suits and other cases as their cases are not presented properly before the courts.

The petitioner, in his plea, also sought a direction from the court to probe with regard to the suits and injunctions granted by the agency and mobile courts across agency areas.

The CJ bench sought a reply on the issue within six weeks and posted the PIL for hearing after summer vacation.