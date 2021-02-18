Telangana doctor in Arizona Medical Board

Hyderabad: Dr. Shiva Kumar Y Gosi, the current Chair of the Department of Medicine at Banner Thunderbird Medical Centre in Glendale (Arizona), has been appointed as the member of Arizona Medical Board by the Governor's office.

Hailing from Kodangal town of Vikarabad district in Telangana, Dr. Shiva expressed his happiness and pride on being an NRI doctor of India who has been placed in Arizona Medical Board. Dr. Shiva, MD, MPH, FAAFP, CPE, is a hospitalist.

He completed his MBBS at Gandhi Medical College in 2007 and pursued Masters in Public Health and MD from East Tennessee State University in the US and working as a hospitalist since 2013.

He also earned his MPH with a concentration in community health from East Tennessee State University and was awarded, certified physician executive credentials by the American Association of Physician Leadership. He is also a recipient of the Fellow of American Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Shiva has been an adjunct faculty and enjoys teaching medical students, residents, nurse practitioners, and physician assistant students. He has published medical articles, has been a peer reviewer for journals, and worked as an outside medical consultant for Arizona Medical Board.

He is actively involved in multiple projects and key committees in his hospital. Dr Shiva is engaged with the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB's) work group on physician impairment.