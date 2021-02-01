Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy allays fears of parents

Mahbubnagar: With the State government to open all government schools for students of 9th class and above classes across the State from Monday, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has assured the parents that there was no need for them to be worried as the government has taken all the necessary precautions in view of Covid pandemic.

Speaking at a programme held after inaugurating the new PG and degree college building in Kollapur of Nagarkurnool district on Sunday, the Minister urged the parents to send their children to schools without any fear. "We all know we are going through a tough time and it is our duty to act responsibly. Parents, local peoples' representatives, social activists and individuals all should come together and make sure every student attends school and returns home safely. Sarpanches of all villages, philanthropists and people in higher positions should come forward and extend their helping hand in providing all necessary facilities," she said.

In all the government schools, five committees each constituting three teachers have been formed to make sure that students attending the school adhere to Covid norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, keep the school premises neat and clean.