Telangana: Fancy Vehicle Number 9999 Fetches ₹12.60 Lakh in Hanamkonda Auction
Highlights
A company in Hanamkonda bought the fancy vehicle number 9999 for ₹12.60 lakh during an RTA auction. The number received high bids due to strong demand.
Fancy vehicle numbers are very popular in India. Recently, in Hanamkonda, a company named Kaveri Engineering bought the fancy number TGA 03A 9999 for ₹12.60 lakh in an online auction.
The auction was held by the RTA (Road Transport Authority) office in Chintagattu, Hasanparthy Mandal. The base price for the number was ₹50,000, but many people wanted it, so the price went up.
After many bids, Kaveri Engineering gave the highest offer and won the number. RTA officers said many people offered close to ₹12 lakh, but Kaveri Engineering offered the most.
In the past, actor Balakrishna also paid a big amount—₹7.75 lakh—for a fancy number TG09 F0001 for his BMW car.
