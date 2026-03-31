Telangana Farmers’ Associations demand budget revision

Telangana Farmers’ Associations strongly criticised the state government for reducing allocations to agriculture in the latest budget, despite the Chief Minister’s declaration of 2026 as Agriculture Year.

On Monday, at a roundtable meeting held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram under the chairmanship of P Janga Reddy, senior leaders, including former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy, Telangana Rythu Sangham state secretary T Sagar and Sarampalli Mallareddy, demanded immediate revision of the budget.

The leaders pointed out that while last year’s allocation stood at Rs 24,439 crore, this year’s provision has been reduced to Rs 23,179 crore, a cut of Rs 1,250 crore.

They argued that agriculture contributes over Rs 1.11 lakh crore to the state economy, yet only 7.15% of the budget has been earmarked for the sector. Key promises such as minimum support prices, tenant farmer recognition in pahani records, and incentives for milk producers have not been backed by funds.

Speakers highlighted that despite claims of increased production, farmers continue to suffer losses due to inadequate support, with cotton and paddy growers not receiving assured MSP. They also raised concerns over tenant farmers facing financial insecurity under the Bho Bharati scheme, leading to distress and suicides.

The meeting resolved that unless the budget is revised to allocate at least 20% for agriculture, farmers’ associations, along with allied organisations, will launch statewide protests beginning March 31. Leaders from trade unions, tribal associations, and livestock farmers pledged solidarity with the movement.