Telangana Farmers Urged to Lead Expansion of Vegetable Cultivation

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Department Secretary K. Surendra Mohan asked farmers to take the lead in expanding vegetable cultivation across the state. Stressing that the availability of vegetables remains insufficient to meet demand. Addressing a special training program organised by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University and the Department of Horticulture, he urged farmers to make vegetable cultivation a mass movement.

The Secretary announced that the government will provide selected farmers with subsidised seeds, fertilisers, soil testing services, and small agricultural tools in a phased manner. Currently, vegetable cultivation, he said, spreads over approximately one lakh acres, but the government aims to expand this to five lakh acres within five years. He emphasised that the primary goal is to enhance farmers’ incomes while ensuring food security.

Highlighting marketing initiatives, Mohan stated that facilities would be established on government lands along highways at intervals of 50 kilometres. Farmers adopting organic methods will be supported with certification and assured marketing channels to secure fair prices. Additionally, drip irrigation systems and micro-sprinklers will be supplied to aid the cultivation of leafy greens and other vegetables.

Training programs for model farmers will be conducted in batches, with volunteers expected to share their knowledge with fellow farmers. Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Rajireddy stressed the importance of village-level discussions on demand-supply dynamics and encouraged the adoption of modern technologies to boost yields.

As part of the training, farmer volunteers received instruction on hybrid seed selection, nursery management, integrated nutrient and pest management, and micro-irrigation techniques. A field visit provided hands-on demonstrations, and certificates were distributed to participants.

The event was attended by Registrar A. Bhagavan, the Horticulture Department’s Joint Director Babu, university officials, scientists, and farmers. The initiative marks a significant step in strengthening vegetable cultivation and ensuring sustainable agricultural growth in Telangana.