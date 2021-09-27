Telangana: Female doctor from Mancherial dies of heart attack in Goa

In a tragic incident, a girl from Mancherial district who completed MBBS died of heart attack on her birthday on Sunday in Goa. Going into details, Neha (24) the only daughter of Dr. Phani Kumar and Jayalalitha the renowned doctors in Mancherial district completed MBBS last year and is preparing for PG.



Against this backdrop, she went to Goa two days ago with relatives to celebrate her birthday. She had cut the cake at midnight on Saturday and celebrated the birthday and shared her joy on the phone with her parents.



However, news of her death due to a heart attack in the early hours of the Sunday morning left the family in despair. After hearing the news of the death of the daughter, father Dr. Phani Kumar and the family members left for Hyderabad immediately. It is learned that the body had returned to Hyderabad from Goa.

Dr. Phani Kumar is a renowned doctor in the district. Relatives and friends reached out to them after learning of their daughter's death. Members of the Indian Medical Association expressed their condolences.