Telangana: FGG wants Dalit Bandhu scheme put off till bypoll is over

Hyderabad: Stating that the announcement of Dalit Bandhu scheme by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as against the spirit of the constitution and it was for electoral gains, Forum for Good Governance has urged Election Commission of India to order postponement of the scheme in Huzurabad till the election process is completed.

The FGG on Wednesday wrote a letter to the ECI. The FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that after the resignation of a sitting member from Huzurabad, there would be by -election in the constituency soon.

He said that the Chief Minister announced a scheme Dali Bandhu by selecting 100 dalit families and provide Rs 10 lakh each. Padmanabha Reddy said that the KCR is openly announced that the scheme was being introduced for electoral gains and it has to be analyzed in the spirit of the law.

"The FGG wanted the CEC to inquire into the matter and order for postponement of Dalit Bandhu and other schemes announced for Huzurabad till the by election is completed. The government can implement the scheme in the other districts," added Reddy.