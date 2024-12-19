Telangana Folk Artist Pastham Mogilayya Passes Away, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief

Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, has expressed his deep condolences over the passing of renowned folk artist Pastham Mogilayya. The Chief Minister described his death as a great loss to the folk music and literary scene of Telangana, emphasizing that Mogilayya had played a pivotal role in popularizing the folk art form Bēḍa Buḍaga Jangāla Jānapada Kalārūpa and specifically the Śārada Kathalu.

Mogilayya, who hailed from the Duggondi mandal in Warangal district, was known for his distinctive performances, often accompanying his Śārada Tambura with a Burrā (or Dakki) played by his wife Komuramma. Their collaborative performances were widely admired and have left an indelible mark on the region's cultural landscape.

The Chief Minister also noted that Mogilayya’s song, which featured in the popular movie Balagam, has become an eternal part of the people’s hearts, resonating with the spirit of Telangana. The powerful folk rendition continues to symbolize the soul of the region.

During this sorrowful time, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt sympathy to Komuramma and the family, wishing them strength in these difficult moments.