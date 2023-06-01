Live
Telangana Formation Day: TSRTC announces DA to employees, to disburse with June salary
The TSRTC management has given good news to the employees and decided to issue DA on the occasion of the Telangana State formation day, which is completing ten years. The management said that the DA will be paid along with June's salary. RTC MD VC Sajjanar and Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan announced that DA is being given to the employees.
He said that 4.9 percent of DA due in July 2022 is being sanctioned and announced that the company will pay DA to the employees along with the salary for June.
TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy said that the TSRTC employees played an active role in the Telangana movement by participating in the Sakala Janula Samme for about 29 days. "It is in this background that the TSRTC management has decided to grant the pending seventh DA to the employees as a gift for Telangana state formation day," he said adding that the remaining DA will be announced to the employees soon.