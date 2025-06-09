Telangana Gaddar Film Awards to Be Held Grandly at Hitex on June 14

The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is set to revive the tradition of honoring cinematic excellence with the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards. The much-anticipated awards ceremony will be held on June 14 at the Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad.

The event marks a significant moment for the Telugu film industry, as it celebrates the best of cinema released in 2024, along with notable contributions from actors, technicians, and filmmakers. In a special gesture, the awards will also recognize exceptional films that received censor certification between June 2014 and December 31, 2024, acknowledging a full decade of creativity and storytelling.

Preparations are in full swing, with Hitex being decked up for what promises to be a grand and dignified evening. Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure the ceremony is held in a festive yet respectful atmosphere.

The initiative has been met with widespread appreciation from the film industry and audiences alike. Artists, technicians, and film lovers have welcomed the government’s move to restore state-backed honors for cinema, expressing joy that deserving talent is once again being celebrated.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and FDC Chairman Dil Raju, are personally supervising the arrangements to ensure the event is a resounding success. The ceremony is expected to witness participation from leading figures across the Telugu film fraternity, making it a star-studded affair.

Returning after more than a decade, the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards are poised to illuminate the night of June 14 with cinematic pride, celebration, and brilliance.