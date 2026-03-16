Telangana Gears Up for Record-Breaking Paddy Procurement in Rabi 2025-26

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy unveiled a comprehensive action plan to achieve unprecedented paddy procurement target of 90 lakh metric tonnes during the ongoing Rabi season.

Addressing officials including Additional Collectors, District Civil Supplies Officers, and District Managers of the Civil Supplies Corporation at a preparatory meeting for Rabi season, he projected paddy cultivation across 54.48 lakh acres, yielding an estimated 152.03 lakh metric tonnes.

The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited has set an ambitious target of procuring 90 lakh metric tonnes—60 LMT coarse and 30 LMT fine—at the government-fixed Minimum Support price. To facilitate seamless, farmer-friendly operations, the state will establish 8,251 Paddy Purchase Centres operated by IKP, PACS, and others, equipped with modern tools, adequate storage, transport, and weather vigilance measures. Emphasizing zero distress sales, the minister assured full procurement of every grain, backed by robust monitoring, godown identification, and on-ground support to safeguard farmers' interests.

He assured farmers that every grain will be procured at the government-fixed MSP without any distress sales.

Unprecedented Network of 8,251 Paddy Purchase Centres. This massive decentralised network is designed to minimise hassles for farmers and enable on-the-spot procurement with modern facilities.





MSP Rates Announced for Rabi Season

The minister reiterated the MSP rates fixed for the season at Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade A and Rs 2,369 per quintal for common variety. These rates, the minister stressed, will provide a significant boost to farmers’ income and act as a safety net against market fluctuations.Minister outlined key measures that officials must implement immediately to achieve the “record level procurement” target. All procurement will strictly adhere to the announced MSP rates, ensuring transparency and farmer confidence. Sufficient gunny bags (gunnies) have already been positioned across centres. Officials have been directed to arrange adequate vehicles well in advance for seamless movement of paddy from PPCs to rice mills.

Every PPC will be equipped with tarpaulins, electronic weighing scales, moisture meters, automatic paddy cleaners, digital dial callipers, husk removers, and other essential tools. With large quantities of paddy expected, he directed officials to identify sufficient vacant godowns immediately. This is critical to prevent distress sales and protect harvested paddy from spoilage. Supervisory teams will be constituted at the constituency, mandal, and PPC levels for real-time monitoring of procurement operations.

Weather Vigilance

Acknowledging the risk of untimely rains, the minister instructed the use of the Weather App for issuing “alert notes” and taking all precautionary measures to safeguard paddy stocks. With summer conditions intensifying, farmers visiting PPCs will be educated to rest in sheds or tents. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets will be made available at all centres to prevent sunstroke. Collectors and additional collectors have been instructed to personally visit every PPC, resolve issues on the spot.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the entire exercise is aimed at preventing any distress to farmers. “We have learnt from past successes and are leaving no stone unturned to make Rabi 2025-26 the best season yet. This ambitious roadmap comes on the back of Telangana’s splendid performance in the previous Kharif season, where the state achieved record paddy production and procurement. The Rabi plan is expected to further strengthen the state’s position as a leader in food security and agricultural prosperity.

Officials present at the meeting assured the minister of full compliance with the directives. Principal Secretary Civil Supplies, Stephen Ravindra also took part in the meeting.