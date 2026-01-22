Telangana gears up for Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara with Rs 251 cr push

With only a week remaining before the commencement of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, the state government has finalised extensive arrangements for Asia’s largest tribal festival. Scheduled to take place from 28 to 31 January, the event is expected to attract more than 1.5 crore devotees to the Medaram region.

In an unprecedented financial commitment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has allocated Rs 251 crore for the 2026 Jatara. This includes a record Rs 100 crore specifically for the development of the Sammakka and Saralamma shrines, with construction completed in record time to ensure the structures last for another century. These works were formally dedicated to the nation by the Chief Minister and his cabinet on 19 January.

To manage the massive crowds, the government has divided Medaram into eight administrative zones and 42 sectors. Each zone is overseen by district-level officers, while Mandal-level officers remain in charge of individual sectors. Zone 1, covering the Temple-Chilakalagattu area, houses the Master Control Room, protocol office, and emergency response teams. Subsequent zones manage bus alighting points, accommodation for staff, and shuttle services across areas like Kothur and Narlapur.

The scale of the operation involves 21 government departments and a workforce of 50,000 personnel. This includes 32,000 staff members dedicated to the four peak festival days, supported by 2,000 NSS and tribal youth volunteers. Communications have also been significantly bolstered to handle the density of visitors; providers including BSNL, Airtel, and Jio have installed 27 permanent cell towers, 33 mobile towers on wheels, and 450 VHF sets to ensure seamless network coverage.

Statistical estimates suggest that devotees arrive in phases, with roughly 35 per cent visiting the goddesses before the official start, 65 per cent during the four-day window, and a small percentage arriving in the week following the festival.