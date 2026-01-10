Telangana gears up to attract global investments at WEF 2026

The Telangana Rising delegation will actively promote the 2047 Vision and its CURE, PURE, RARE framework during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state government aims to showcase Telangana Rising’s transformative vision and its roadmap to achieve a $3 trillion economy at the WEF.

The delegation will present the state’s strategies to accelerate three-pronged economic growth, highlighting Telangana’s position as one of India’s most developed states.

The Chief Minister reviewed investment proposals and commitments received during the last two Davos visits, as well as outcomes from the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. The WEF 2026, with the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” will be held from January 19 to 23.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to follow up on pending investment commitments and resolve any hurdles. The Telangana Rising delegation will actively engage with global leaders and investors to pitch the state’s transformative roadmap for economic growth, as outlined in the Telangana Rising vision document.