Telangana Government Appoints 'Drug Soldiers' for New Anti-Drug Campaign

In a new strategy to combat the drug menace, the Telangana government has appointed government employees as 'Drug Soldiers.' These soldiers include school teachers, principals, and revenue officers. The government has also formed committees comprising paramedical staff, doctors, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi employees to tackle drug abuse.

The 'Drug Soldiers' will receive special training to effectively identify and prevent drug-related activities in their respective communities. This initiative marks a major step in the state's comprehensive approach to eradicating drugs, with the involvement of various sectors of the workforce.