Telangana Government apprises High Court of all steps to help the needy

Hyderabad: Through a virtual court adjudication, a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud went through the interim report submitted by the Telangana government explaining various steps initiated in curtailing the further spread of Covid-19 cases in the State.



The Bench was dealing with a batch of taken up PILs by converting letters addressed by various advocates to the Chief Justice into PILs, pertaining to Covid-19 handling in Telangana State. The common plea of the petitioners is to extend sufficient security to the medical teams deputed at various government hospitals, equipping hospitals with sufficient ventilators, providing N-95 masks to doctors and medical staff and ensuring basic essential items to the migrant labour stranded in various parts of the State.

The Bench after hearing the contentions observed that the world is fighting the Covid-19 disaster and Telangana is one such state which is putting all efforts to curtail the further spread of the Coronavirus. There is a huge gap between the demand and supply of N-95 masks and other equipment, which has to be supplied to the doctors and medical staff, not only in the State but this lacuna exists in the entire world. In this respect, one cannot blame the Telangana government. Every country in the world is trying to find out a way to come out of this grappling situation, added the Chief Justice.

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the Bench that the government was taking all necessary precautionary measures to curtail Covid-19, providing sufficient number of N-95 masks to the medical teams deputed at all government hospitals. Responding on the contention of one of the Advocate that the Nizamuddin returnees need to be tracked, the Advocate General informed the Bench that each Corona suspect is being tracked.

The Bench questioned the Advocate General whether migrant labour was still stranded at the borders of State and, if so, whether they were being provided with food, water and other basic needs. It also queried if the poor labour and the needy in the Telangana State are being provided with essential food consumables vegetables in this hour of crisis.

Advocate General informed the Bench that no migrant labour is stranded at the borders and the State has taken utmost care in supplying rice, food consumables to the poor labour and all the needy in the State.

A comprehensive report with all facts will be submitted to the court by April 15, the next date of hearing, added the AG.