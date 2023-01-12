Telangana Government assures help to late poet's family

Hyderabad: The State government has assured help to the family of noted poet Alishetty Prabhakar who passed away recently. With the intervention of IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao , the government came forward to extend assistance to the poet's family. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Alishetty, who summarised the plight of the poor and inequalities in society, several persons brought the family's struggle to KTR's notice. The minister responded instantly and instructed his office staff to contact them

The officials spoke with Alishetty's wife Bhagya and enquired about their condition and the government's readiness to extend help. In a positive response to the family's request, KTR promised help for a house.