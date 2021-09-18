Telangana Government committed to welfare of all, says Minister V Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday said the State government was committed to the welfare of Gowdas, SC, ST and minorities.

Addressing a meeting with a team of Gowdas, SC and STs who met him at his office in Ravindra Bharathi, here, he said that KCR has accorded priority to all sections." Godwdas got 15 per cent, SCs got 10 per cent and STs got five per cent reservations in liquor shops and wine shops by the CM.

"This will boost the morale of the poor communities which are seeking to grow and develop", he stated. "The CM has offered the 'Dalit Bandhu' for empowering SCs deprived of development for about seven decades. The government will help the weaker sections and Gowdas, SC, ST and the poor to prosper," he said.