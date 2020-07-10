Telangana government conducts rapid antibody tests in Medchal, Rangareddy districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government began conducting rapid antibody tests in Rangareddy and Medchal districts. Samples from 14 hospitals were collected on Wednesday and the samples from remaining hospitals were collected on Thursday.

Government has set up 20 hospitals for conducting the tests throughout the district of Rangareddy, said Covid-19 district nodal officer Janardhan. Of the 20, 14 are urban primary health centres set up for testing.

Limited number of samples that is 25 will be collected from the selected hospitals for now. The number of samples collected and testing centres will be increased in the coming days.

Any person in the districts having symptoms like cough,cold, breathing issues,throat infection and high fever can directly visit the local PHC. Those with mild symptoms will be home quarantined for 17 days and hand stamped along with a medical kit being provided to them.

If the infection is severe,they will be shifted to Gandhi Hospital, said an official. The hospitals have been set up in Saroornagar, Mansurabad, Balapur, Abdullapurmet, Milardevurlapally, Hasan nagar, Rayadurgam, Hafizpet, Serlingampally, Narsingi, Kandukuru, Moinabad, Kothur, Shadnagar, Upparpally, Sivarampally, Yacharam, Amanagallu, Ranganayakulagutta and Nandanavanam.