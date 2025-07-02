Telangana Government Initiates Loan Waiver for Handloom Weavers with Conditions for Outstanding Loans Above Rs 1 Lakh

Gadwal: In a significant move to support handloom workers across Telangana, the state government has introduced a Loan Waiver Scheme aimed at alleviating the financial burden on weavers who have availed personal loans between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2024.

According to the Telangana Government’s official G.O. Rt. No. 56, dated March 9, 2025, issued by the Industries and Commerce Department (Textiles Wing) and further directives from the Commissionerate of Handlooms and Textiles, Hyderabad, all eligible handloom weavers in the district have been informed of the scheme's provisions and next steps.

Eligibility Criteria & Key Instructions:

As per the scheme guidelines, the government will waive personal loans of handloom workers, but with specific conditions. For those whose outstanding loan amount exceeds ₹1 lakh as of March 31, 2024, the following procedure has been outlined:

Beneficiaries must repay the loan amount exceeding ₹1 lakh from their own sources.

After repayment, they are required to submit documentary proof along with loan account details to the Assistant Director, Handlooms and Textiles Department, Jogulamba Gadwal District.

The deadline for submission is July 6, 2025.

Only those who fulfill this requirement will be considered eligible for inclusion under the Loan Waiver Scheme through DLC (District Level Committee) approval.

The department has already received Proforma 1A and 1B details from banks regarding weavers' loan accounts. Simultaneously, Handlooms and Textiles officials are reviewing sanction orders and coordinating with banks to validate the data as per the scheme's framework.

Important Note:

Officials have clearly stated that failure to comply with the above instructions within the stipulated time will result in disqualification from the scheme. Therefore, handloom workers who fall under this category are urged to act promptly and submit the required documents to avoid missing this financial relief opportunity.

This initiative is part of the Telangana government’s ongoing efforts to uplift the handloom sector, preserve traditional livelihoods, and reduce the economic strain on skilled artisans.