Telangana: Government Is Likely To Make A Key Announcement Regarding The Housing Plots For Poor

The Telangana government will soon be ready to give good news to the poor who have set up huts in government places. Permission will be given to own that place and build a house. The authorities are busy in completing the process and formalities required for this. When all is said and done, the government will issue some rules and give permission.

The Telangana government has decided to support the poor living in huts in government places. The government is embarking on a scheme to brighten the lives of millions of poor people. The government has decided to regularize the houses of the poor. Free regularization will be provided to the poor who build a house on government land within 125 yards. The government will suggest a 50 per cent fee for those who build a house within 250 yards. The government will also declare that if a house is built within the same thousand yards, they will have to pay 50 per cent of the market value. If more than a thousand yards the total amount must be paid.

The Telangana government has issued JO No. 58 and JO No. 59 on December 31, 2014 for the poor who have built houses on government lands. According to JO 59 some regularization of payment of fees has stalled. But now with this new scheme, it will be regularized for free if it is less than 125 yards. But if you are in a slum within 150 yards you will have to pay 10 per cent of the registration values. 25 per cent within 250 yards and 50 per cent within 500 yards. Government revenue is also likely to increase.

Market values are higher in Rangareddy districts. The government will provide cash payments in stages rather than burdening the applicants. In sum, the government has come up with plans to boost the state revenue with another new idea. However, unlike in the past, the authorities are preparing the sector to increase government revenue by realizing the dream of owning a home for poor people.