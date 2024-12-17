Telangana Government Launches CM Cup to Uncover Rural Sports Talent

Wanaparthy: The Telangana government is taking significant steps to identify and nurture sports talent from rural areas through the Chief Minister's Cup (CM Cup), which aims to train promising players and elevate them to international levels. K. Shivsena Reddy, Chairman of the State Sports Authority, announced government initiatives to provide grace marks in future job placements to those who excelled in state-level CM Cup competitions and received commendation certificates.

The district-level CM Cup games, inaugurated on Tuesday at the Government Boys’ College sports ground in Wanaparthy district, will run from December 17 to 21. Reddy, along with Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, encouraged the participating players who have shown exceptional talent at village and mandal levels to maximize their potential during the district competitions.

“This is a golden opportunity for players to showcase their abilities. Those who exhibit outstanding talent in the CM Cup will receive elite training at our sports academy, with the intention of developing them into international athletes,” Reddy stated. He emphasized the importance of persistence, urging players not to be discouraged by losses but to participate vigorously in future competitions. He cited the achievements of athletes like Deepti and Nikhat Zarina, who performed exceptionally well in the recent Olympic Games.

Reddy also informed attendees that the government will promote sports in the state to cultivate more international players and coaches from Telangana. He revealed plans for a sports school in Wanaparthy, along with the construction of a swimming pool and an international-standard hockey ground, with an investment of 3.5 crores. The Chief Minister is reportedly paying special attention to the advancement of sports in the state.

In his remarks, Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar congratulated the players who excelled in the earlier stages of the CM Cup and encouraged them to maintain their competitive spirit at the district level and strive for success at the state level, thereby bringing recognition to Wanaparthy district. He underscored the government's commitment to provide essential facilities for students, including recent increases in mess charges.

District Youth Sports Officer Sudheer Reddy, Wanaparthy Market Committee Chairman B. Srinivas Goud, SGF Secretary Surender Reddy, and local councilor Brahmam were also present to commend the athletes.

Before commencing the games, Reddy and Gangwar unfurled the CM Cup flag as well as the Wanaparthy district flag, leading the players in a sports pledge. The opening games featured competitions in Kabaddi, Khokho, and Taekwondo, igniting the competitive spirit among the participants.