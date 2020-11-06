Telangana government rakes in nearly 8 crore through registrations on Dharani portal

Hyderabad: The State government earned Rs 7.77 crore through 2,622 registrations done on Dharani portal so far, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday.



The Chief Secretary visited the Dharani Control Room set up at the Secretariat building - BRKR Bhavan where a 100-member team is working to address the technical issues. The officials along long with State IG (Inspector General) Stamps and Registrations Seshadri and other officials are personally monitoring the functioning of the Dharani portal. Somesh claimed that the system has been stabilised.

He said the portal has logged 5.84 lakh views and 5,971 slot bookings have been done while 6,239 members have made payment so far.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary held a teleconference with the District Collectors and directed them to ensure that Dharani portal is used effectively in a transparent and simple manner. He warned that serious action will be initiated if anybody is found negligent. The Collectors should ensure that all the slots booked are completed on the same day without fail.