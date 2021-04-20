Telangana Government releases GO overnight curfew amid the surge in the positive Covid-19 cases

With the increasing cases of coronavirus due to the impact of the second wave, the government of Telangana has taken the crucial decision on Tuesday over the imposing of night curfew across the state and released the GO on the same. The GO states that the night curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

However, the decision has come after the Telangana High Court has slammed the government over the measures taken on the increasing cases in the state. The High Court has given an ultimatum to the government to come up with the decision and warned that it would give the orders.

The severity of the Coronavirus is making the Government undergo pressure. Even the Chief Minister KCR also got tested positive for this deadly virus and is now taking rest at his farmhouse. Doctors said, he has only mild symptoms and is fine as of now. They also assured that he will recover soon.

Currently, there are over 42,000 active cases across the state. There are currently 42,853 active cases. With the newly registered cases, the total number of cases in the state has reached 3,61,359. So far 3,16,650 people have recovered from corona infection. A total of 1,856 people lost their lives to the virus. The highest number of recently registered cases was in 793 GHMC. Corona tests were performed on 1,22,143 people yesterday, the health ministry said. Currently, the state has a recovery rate of 87.62 per cent and a mortality rate of 0.51 per cent.