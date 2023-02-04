Telangana government releases notifications for 313 posts in health department

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday released a job notification to fill up vacant 313 positions of assistant professors in 9 new government medical colleges in clinical and non-clinical departments under the Director of Medical Education.

The recruitments for the government jobs will be done through that Health Services Board, government of Telangana, said a notification dated February 3. The positions include posts in different positions like pathology, anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharmaceutical, forensic, medicine, community, medicine, General medicine, psychiatry, paediatrics, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and others.

Prior to this, last year in July, the government of Telangana released notifications for various government jobs in the Finance and Education departments, through direct recruitment. The order dated July 22 released job notifications for 2240 posts in the education and archives department under the Finance Department.

The announcement was made by the finance and health minister T Harish Rao on Twitter who said that who said that so far orders for 49,428 jobs in the finance department through direct recruitment have been given.