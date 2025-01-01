Telangana Government Takes Innovative Decision: Collectors to Oversee Hostels

The Telangana government has taken a significant step to enhance the functioning of state-run hostels. It has assigned district collectors the responsibility of monitoring government hostels, ensuring their effective operation and addressing the concerns of students residing in them.

In a bold move aimed at improving the safety and quality of facilities for girl students, the government has mandated that women IAS officers spend nights in girls' hostels. This initiative is designed to provide firsthand insights into the living conditions, safety measures, and other facilities provided to the students.

The government has further instructed officers to submit detailed reports on the amenities available in these hostels. The reports are expected to highlight areas that need immediate attention, ensuring a conducive environment for students to pursue their education without hindrances.

This proactive approach underscores the Telangana government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of students, particularly girls, and addressing their concerns through effective governance and timely intervention.