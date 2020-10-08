Telangana Government to coach 100 minority youth for Civils exams

Hyderabad: the Advisor to TS government (Minorities Welfare) and president of TMREIS, A K Khan, has stated that the Telangana Minorities Study Circle functioning under Minorities Welfare Department is implementing a Unique scheme "Sponsoring 100 Minority Candidates to private reputed coaching centre for All India Services examinations coaching."

Under this scheme, 100 candidates will be selected through screening test which will be conducted across the Telangana and the selected candidates will be sponsored to the institutes of their choice from empanneled institutions. The entire fee is paid by the government and stiphend is also paid to the candidates.

All the candidates who are willing to be admitted first time in Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, Hyderabad have to appear for the entrance test and the admission is based on merit. The annual income of the parents/Guardian should not exceed Rs 2 lakh per annum.

Online applications are invited on the website www.tmreis.telangana.gov.in from any General/ Professional Degree candidates of Minorities Community belonging to all the districts of Telangana for admission into Civil Services Aptitude Test of UPSC (CSAT- 2021). The last date for receipt of applications is October 15.

Entrance test for Preliminary will be conducted on October 23 at Telangana Minorities Residential Schools which are located in headquarters of 31 districts.

A K Khan also described this as a unique scheme, considering that the government was making efforts to overcome the under-representation of Muslims and other minorities in IAS and IPS. The selected candidates will be sponsored to top private reputed coaching institutions.