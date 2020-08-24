Telangana government to offer Group-1 job to deceased doctor's wife

Telangana government has decided to offer a Group-1 job to wife of Dr Naresh Kumar, Dy DMHO of Bhadradri Kothagudam district who died due to Covid few weeks ago. This information was shared by Health Minister Eatala Rajender's office.

Eatala said that CM has agreed to give a government job to the doctor's wife who is a Post Graduate. Naresh, 37, is survived by wife and two young daughters, both under 7 years of age. Various Telangana Doctors Associations have exerted pressure on the government to treat Dr Naresh as a martyr as he died in battle against Covid and his family has to be extended all assistance including Rs 1 crore financial compensation and govt job to his wife.