Telangana Government to raise revenue from sale of Rajiv Swagruha assets

Hyderabad: After costly lands, the Telangana government began exercise for more revenue mobilization through various resources. Besides the sale of abandoned valuable properties including Rajiv Swagruha properties, the government is eyeing more income from non tax revenues mainly from mining also.

Rs 5000 crore revenue is estimated from the sale of housing board properties and Rs 1000 crore additional revenue from mining activities by auctioning the mining resources mainly sand, granite and other minerals. For this, changes in the existing Mining policy are also mooted.

Cabinet Sub Committee on Revenue Mobilization headed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao discussed the measures to be taken to increase the State revenues. The officials made a detailed presentation and the Committee has discussed on their proposals and decided to submit a preliminary report to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after due consultation with various stake holders.