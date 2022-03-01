Telangana Government told to file report on compensation paid to kin of deceased

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Monday appreciated the efforts of the State government and Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, in taking timely steps in curtailing the fast-spreading Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron in the State.



The Chief Justice said, "It is the sincere efforts of the State and Dr G Srinivas Rao due to which the State has not suffered many deaths due to Covid-19… this Court appreciates the efforts of the State and the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, TS."

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad filed a status report on spread of Covid-19 in the State and prayed that Covid-19 situation has normalised as the number of cases have drastically come down and assured the court that the State was taking and would continue its endeavour in curbing and curtailing the further spread of Covid-19 in the State and requested the court to close the batch of PILs filed on Covid-19.

The Chief Justice, after hearing the contentions of the AG, though agreed to close the batch of PILs, but, pausing for a while, asked the AG as to what was the latest position on the aspect of payment of compensation to the kith and kin of the persons who succumbed to corona virus.

The Advocate General sought six weeks' time to file the updated status report on the aspect of payment of compensation to the dependents of the deceased.

Accordingly, the Chief Justice Court adjourned the batch of PILs on Covid-19 by six weeks, directing the State Government to file a fresh status report duly furnishing the information on payment of compensation to the dependants of the deceased and further directed the State to adhere to the latest guidelines issued by the Government of India dated February 25. The matter was adjourned by six weeks.