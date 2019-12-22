Telangana government unveiling schemes beneficial to society: Minister Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the Telangana government is focusing on rolling out programmes which are beneficial to the society and to give people a better future. But, other parts of the country are engaged in unnecessary issues, he stated.

Participating in a meeting organised with the women poets, essayists and novelists here on Saturday to create awareness on the importance of quality seeds.

The minister asked the participants to take the message of the importance of quality seeds to the people through their writings.

Niranjan Reddy said the uniqueness of seeds grown in the State is such that they are suitable for cultivation anywhere in the world. This made the State as the seed bowl of the country, he added.

He said that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is focused to make agriculture profitable to the farmers.

He mentioned that the Telangana with a population of four crore is spending about Rs 65,000 crore, while a State like Uttar Pradesh with a population of 18 crore is spending a mere Rs 10,000 crore on agriculture.

Principal Secretary Agriculture Parthasarathy, Seed Development Authority Director Dr Kesavulu, Director of Telangana Language and Culture Mamidi Harikrishna and others participate in the meeting.