Telangana Government will procure paddy, don't worry: Gangula Kamalakar to farmers

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday stated that there are adequate number of grain purchase centres in the State. He assured farmers that their farm produce would be procured.

"We have set up 1,033 centres across the State," he said, adding that district officials were asked to monitor the situation and ensure paddy was procured. The minister stated that the government was ready to purchase their produce and farmers should not worry. He held a review meeting with officials on paddy procurement centres, arrangements for shifting and transportation facilities.

Kamalakar directed the collectors and district officials to ensure that farm produce was procured from the centres. He took stock of farmers' demands to procure crops. The minister asked officials to address issues of untimely rains, problems arising after and protests by farmers.

"All facilities are made available, including tarpaulin covers, hamali field staff, vehicles and technology to speed up the process, he added.