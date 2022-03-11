Telangana Government will spend Rs 16,600 cr for Musi makeover, says KTR

Hyderabad: The State government is likely to spend over Rs 16,600 crore for the rejuvenation and beautification of Musi river in the city. It also plans to connect the river to Kondapochamma Sagar to make Musi brim with water throughout the year by constructing check dams and bridges.

This was announced by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao while replying to a question on Musi River Front Development project raised by MIM legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister said that the government was for the development of Musi riverfront for a length of about 55 km in an eco-friendly manner so that there would be an all-round development. Talking about the plans of the government, the Minister said that total money to be spent on the rejuvenation of the river would be Rs 16,635 crore, which includes Rs 9,000 crore on roads, Rs 3,866 crore on Sewage Treatment Plants, and Rs 2,000 crore on river rejuvenation.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was also planning to bring water from Kondapochamma Sagar and connect it to Gandipet Lake to ensure that Musi has water all-round the year. The government would take up construction of three check dams, 14 bridges and roads, and the works would be carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation along with other departments. "Government called for a design competition and the work has also been initiated. We want to make Musi a beautiful river," the Minister said, informing that there were over 10,000 illegal structures across the river.

The Minister further added that the government constituted Musi Riverfront Development Corporation as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to act as nodal agency for preparation and execution of comprehensive plan for abatement of pollution of Musi River. The government would develop the Musi riverfront for a length of about 55 km from Gandipet to Outer Ring Road (East) (47 km) and Himayatsagar to Bapu Ghat (8 km). He said that the government's endeavour was to ensure that a comprehensive development takes place, including cleaning of river, beautification and transportation and the idea was to revive the entire stretch. Action being taken for engaging a consultancy for preparation of Comprehensive Master Development Plan (CMDP) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for riverfront development, road improvement on either side of Musi and skyways wherever roads are not possible, the Minister added.

Replying to a question, he said there were 54 major nalas in the city and the government had allocated Rs 3,866 crore for cent per cent sewage treatment by December-end.