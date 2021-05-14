Telangana Government working towards containing coronavirus: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar conducted a high-level review meeting at the collectorate conference hall along with District Collector Shashanka to discuss the services being rendered to corona patients in various hospitals and as well as those staying in home isolation in Karimnagar district, on Thursday.

He said that the government was working towards containing the spread of coronavirus and constantly supervising the services that are being provided to the patients.

Satisfied with the strict implementation of lockdown in the district, Gangula appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and come out only if it was an emergency.

Informing that at present there were 11,523 active cases in the district, of which 9,911 cases were being treated in home isolation, the Minister said with the help of 776 teams, fever

survey was conducted for 2.6 lakh households and medical kits were provided to those who showed symptoms for coronavirus.

He said around 2,18,463 people have already been vaccinated in the district, and sufficient amounts of oxygen and medicines were made available in the district hospital.

The Minister suggested the District Collector constitute a special team to distribute the required Remdesivir injections and for proper usage of oxygen in the hospitals.

Around 31 private hospitals across the city were being supplied with the Remdesivir injections, he informed.

He said that a committee would be immediately formed to take necessary action against private hospitals violating rules. The committee would supervise the medicine, oxygen supplies, fee and others.

"The government has already discussed with the diagnostic centres and asked to conduct CT scan for only Rs 2,000," he added.

Legislators S Ravi Shankar and R Balkishan, MLC Jeevan Reddy, Commissioner of Police Kamalasan Reddy and others attended the meeting.