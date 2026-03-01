Telangana Government’s Special Chief Secretary, Vikas Raj Releases Special Song “Ode To Golconda”

Hyderabad: Telangana Government’s Special Chief Secretary, Vikas Raj, inaugurated the special song “Ode To Golconda” in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including composer G.V. Rao, actor Vikram Dev Rao, and B. Vijay Kumar Raju.

Hyderabad: The song, composed by G.V. Rao, celebrates Hyderabad’s grandeur, cultural heritage, and modern development. Gvrao is a real Estate businessman , he also writes Socio political songs to pursue his passion. His songs Vote for future andQueen of Hearts are viewd by lakhs of people. this new composition has been produced in Bollywood-style.

Speaking at the event, G.V. Rao expressed his admiration for the dedication and spirit of the members and staff at the golf club where he honed his golfing skills. He said that he has long wanted to give back to the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) in some meaningful way, and this song was his tribute.

“Ode To Golconda” creatively reflects Hyderabad’s 400-year-old legacy, blending historical landmarks, cultural heritage, and modern advancements to capture the city’s unique spirit. The song is more than just music—it is a musical homage to the city’s history and progress, combining creativity, artistry, and emotion.

The inspiration for the song began one morning when Rao decided to write a poem about Golconda and the golf club. The poem flowed naturally, and six months ago, he approached his close friend Jack Burde, a renowned music director from Pune, to transform it into a musical composition.

The song features BD, a singer from Aizawl, Mizoram, whose distinctive voice brings life to the composition. The release event was attended and celebrated on stage by B. Vijay Kumar Raju, Vikas Raj, and Vikram Dev Rao.

Sanjay, Jack Burde, and BD—have already won audiences with numerous classic songs, and this latest tribute to Hyderabad is expected to captivate music lovers as well.