Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai lists her priorities for 2021

Raj Bhavan: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan would now be focussing more on the problems of tribals, health and education in the state.

In an interaction with the media on the occasion of releasing a book, 'Moving Forward With Memories of Maiden Year,' actions accomplished as Governor in the service of Telangana, the Governor said that she was moved by the plight of tribals who find it difficult to get a proper and nutritious meal.

She said she would introduce Annam Scheme in the tribal areas of Khammam, Adilabad and other districts.

The Governor noted that she had recently started Annam canteen at Raj Bhavan to provide free breakfast to the Raj Bhavan school children, sanitation workers, gardening, and other workers of Raj Bhavan who were economically poor. Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti organisation came forward to offer free breakfast at the Raj Bhavan Annam facility.

She said she was holding discussions with many people who have been associated with tribals and have been working for their welfare, would soon come out with a clear road map to extend the Annam scheme.

She said when she came to Hyderabad as the Governor of Telangana, there were many apprehensions and there were certain instances when the government initially did not respond, as it should have, to some of her suggestions but once a rapport between the elected executive and the Raj Bhavan was established, the State government started taking her suggestions and recommendations in a positive manner.

She said that for the first time she introduced the e-office to which the common citizen can send his representations. She said she personally monitors them and the State government too has been taking necessary action to resolve most of the issues.

The Governor said that during her one year in office she made an in-depth study of the conditions in the State universities, which include minute details such as staff pattern, faculty position, vacancies from lecturers to V-C level etc. She would soon ensure that they become fully functional with necessary staff and take up research work as well.

Dr Soundararajan said she could establish good relationship with the government as she was clear in her mind that she was here not to take rest but to work in close coordination with the elected government. She said she understood well her responsibilities, powers and also her limitations.

"The relationship between Raj Bhavan and the government depends a lot on how you convey what you want to the executive," she observed. As she enters second year in office, she said that being a doctor by profession she would focus more and more on improving the conditions in government hospitals.

She said she had already submitted a model scheme being implemented in Tamil Nadu, where patients there can get a private ward for Rs 100 per day, to the Telangana government. The government received the idea in a positive manner, and it was under their active consideration.

She also thanked the government for accepting her proposal to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme so that those who are members of the scheme from other States can come here and get treated. Hyderabad has come to be known as the Medical Capital and hence it would help the patients avail of best treatment, she said.