Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan heaps praise on doctors for exemplary services

Hyderabad: "Despite many challenges, Indian doctors are offering exemplary services thus ensuring the low Case Fatality Rate (CFR) among Covid-19 cases in our country," said Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.



She said that the country's CFR was much lower than many advanced countries and this was made possible by the adherence to protocols, commitment and dedication being shown by the doctors across the country in these pandemic times.

Participating as the chief guest at the Indian Medical Association's Academy of Medical Specialties Convocation (IMA AMC Con-2020) through the virtual mode, the Governor exhorted the doctors to maintain high morale so as to serve the people and the nation though there were challenges and difficulties.