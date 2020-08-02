Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participates in semi-annual virtual summit of MAFS

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for bestowing special care upon elders during the Covid-19 conditions.



"They took care of us with a lot of affection and love. It is now our responsibility to serve them with special care and attention to enable them to cope up with the pandemic conditions," she added.

Participating as the chief guest at the semi-annual virtual summit of the Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS), Chicago, USA, from Raj Bhavan, she stated that with the co-morbid conditions, elders are at a greater risk and we all need to give them special attention and care for their protection.

Terming the senior citizens as treasure houses of knowledge and wisdom, the Governor called for creation of decent and dignified living conditions for them.

Referring to some instances, where the senior citizens are kept away from families in the misconstrued practice of social distancing, the Governor advised against any such social isolation of elders.

"It is high time that we shall extend better medical care, communication, motivation and psychological and emotional support to our elders," she exhorted the people.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of MAFS founder Santosh Kumar for her dedicated service to the elders in the USA for the past 28 years.