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Telangana governor flags off Sri Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 2:18 PM IST
Telangana governor flags off Sri Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad
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Telangana governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday flagged off the Sri Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad, marking the continuation of a long-standing cultural and religious tradition.

The procession is set to move from the Sitarambagh Temple to the Hanuman Vyayamshala in Sultan Bazar, drawing large numbers of devotees and spectators along its route.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor praised the city’s enduring tradition of celebrating the Sri Rama procession with grandeur over the years. He noted that the Ramayana occupies a unique and distinguished place in Indian culture and urged people to draw inspiration from Lord Rama, whom he described as the embodiment of an ideal son, husband, and human being.

He added that the procession stands as a symbol of unity and devotion, reflecting the shared cultural values of the community.

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Sri Rama NavamiTelangana GovernorHyderabad ProcessionShiv Pratap ShuklaRamayana Tradition
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