Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan meets Amit Shah, says had discussed on welfare of people

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ended. Speaking to the media on the occasion, she said that she had discussed with the Home Minister over the welfare of the people of Telangana. She, however, opined that she could not reveal what she had discussed with Amit Shah.



The governor said that she was always thinking for the welfare of the people of Telangana and made clear that everyone knows what is happening in Telangana. She said she will move forward positively whether she gets help from anyone or not.

Meanwhile, Tamilisai Soundararajan denied that she had said that the government has not followed the protocol at Medaram. She also clarified that it was media's speculation over the wrong treatment she meted in Yadadri.

The governor further said that it is not right on part of government to not turn up to the Ugadi celebrations held at Raj Bhavan. She said she had met BJP leaders only once or twice in two years.