Telangana governor unveils 'Telangana Thalli' statue at Assembly

The statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana), a symbol of the state's pride, has been installed within the Assembly premises. Located in front of the renovated Legislative Council building, the statue was officially unveiled on Monday morning by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a special guest. The ceremony was marked by Vedic mantras and traditional music, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Prominent attendees included Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, alongside members of the State Cabinet, MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials. The installation has been widely praised for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the Assembly grounds and reflecting Telangana’s rich cultural heritage. Following the unveiling, leaders paid tribute by garlanding the statue, amid a lively and celebratory environment.