Telangana governor's proactive approach puts CM KCR in tight spot

With the Telangana government receiving severe backlash in handle the crisis in the state, governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's proactive approach has put the Chief Minister in a tight spot.

Soundararajan has expressed gratitude to the union labour minister Santosh Gangwar after he agreed to sanction Rapid diagnostic facilities machine to run 3000 tests per day and COVID-19 ICUs at ESIC medical college and hospital in Hyderabad. She also asked the minister to consider if it is possible to allow non ESI beneficiaries to use ESI hospital diagnostic facilities free for poor or at nominal charges without any inconvenience being caused to eight lakh ESI beneficiaries in the state.

Thank U🙏 honb Union labourMinister @santoshgangwar for agreeing to sanction soon Rapid diagnostic facilities machine to run 3000 tests/ day & Covid ICUs with more ventilators at ESIC medical college Hospital Hyderabad during my telephonic discussion today at 5pm @LabourMinistry — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) July 13, 2020





I requested honb Union labour @LabourMinistry @santoshgangwar ji to consider wheather it is possible to allow Non ESI beneficiaries to use ESI hospital diagnostic facilities free for poor or at nominal charges for others with out inconvenience to 84lakhs ESI beneficiaries of TS — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) July 13, 2020

The governor's involvement in handling the crisis might awake negativity on the KCR government which already receiving severe backlash on social media due to the unavailability of beds. Though the government is announcing the number of available beds every day, the situation seems to be different at the ground level as several people died while being shifted to one hospital to another due to the lack of beds.

Last month, she also visited the two hospitals where the COVID-19 patients are being treated. Even the netizens sharing their issues directly to the governor. The governor is attaining popularity with her proactiveness and is no surprise if the opposition parties seize the opportunity to criticize the state government.

Usually, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or the health minister Eatala Rajender should speak to the central government to sanction necessary facilities in the state. But the governor's involvement in the issue has put the government in a difficult situation.