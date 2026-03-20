Telangana govt appoints new Whips for legislative assembly and council



The Telangana government has issued key orders appointing Government Whips in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council to strengthen coordination and ensure the smooth functioning of legislative affairs. Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao released the official orders in this regard on behalf of the administration. The Revanth Reddy-led government has appointed three senior leaders as Whips in the Legislative Assembly.

Those appointed include Vemula Veeresham, MLA for Nakrekal, Chintakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao, MLA for Peddapalli, and Yennam Srinivas Reddy, MLA for Mahabubnagar. They will act as the government’s representatives in the Assembly and play a crucial role in mobilising party MLAs during key discussions and proceedings.

In the Legislative Council, two MLCs, Addanki Dayakar and Balmuri Venkat Narsimha Rao, have been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating members on behalf of the ruling party. Their primary role will be to ensure the presence of members during important debates and the passage of key bills.

As Government Whips, these leaders are empowered to issue directives to party members, ensuring adherence to the party line during legislative proceedings. This includes mandating attendance and guiding voting behaviour in the House. With these appointments, the government aims to reinforce its organisational strength in both the Assembly and the Council.

The newly appointed Whips are expected to play a vital role in maintaining discipline among members and effectively countering opposition criticism during sessions. This move marks a strategic effort to streamline governance and ensure a unified front within the state legislature.