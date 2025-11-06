Telangana govt directs mass singing of 'Vande Mataram' in government offices and educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has ordered mass singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' in all government offices and educational institutions on Friday to commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued instructions to the District Collectors on Thursday.

November 7 marks 150th anniversary of the writing of national song of India by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The Chief Secretary directed all district Collectors to organise mass signing of the authorised version of 'Vande Mataram' at 10 a.m. on Friday in the Collectorates and all government offices.

District Collectors have also been directed to ensure that all educational institutions (government, local body, aided and recognised private) conduct similar mass singing programmes at the same time.

District Collectors have been asked to issue appropriate communication to all HoDs/officers/educational authorities in the districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the year-long commemoration marking 150 years of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', at a ceremony organised by the Culture Ministry on Friday in New Delhi.

The event will mark the formal launch of nationwide celebrations that will conclude on November 7, 2026.

There will mass singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' across public spaces throughout the country, honouring the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to symbolise national pride and unity.

Citizens from all walks of life, including school and college students, government officials, elected representatives, police personnel, teachers, doctors, drivers, and shopkeepers will join in unison, synchronised with the main event in New Delhi in the presence of the Prime Minister.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, 'Vande Mataram' first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of Chatterjee's novel 'Anandamath' and later as a standalone book in 1882.