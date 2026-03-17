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Telangana govt forms SIT to probe Moinabad drugs case

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 5:14 PM IST
Telangana govt forms SIT to probe Moinabad drugs case
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The Telangana government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the drugs case linked to BRS leader Pilot Rohit Reddy’s farmhouse in Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district.

Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam will lead the team, as directed by Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy. The SIT will investigate the party held at Rohit Reddy’s farmhouse, focusing on Dubai connections, the illicit drug trade, and real estate dealings of Namit Sharma, among other issues.

The aim is to determine the source of narcotics, identify attendees. The investigation will be comprehensive, with a detailed report expected to be submitted to the government.

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TelanganaSIT probe drugs casePilot Rohit ReddyMoinabad farmhouse controversynarcotics investigation India
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