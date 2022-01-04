Telangana govt. invites applications from kin of COVID-19 deaths for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia

Covid ex-gratia in Telangana: The Telangana government is all set to grant ex-gratia to the families of COVID-19 victims and invited applications from them. The disaster management department on Tuesday said that the kin of COVID-19 deaths can submit the applications through Mee-Seva.

An official document stating that the person died due to coronavirus and other documents for verification should be submitted at any Mee-Seva centres along with the bank account details.



A COVID-19 death identification committee with district collector as chairman and superintendents of district hospitals will grant the official certificate related to COVID-19 death. For further details, the eligible people can reach on 040-48560012 or [email protected]telangana.gov.in.

