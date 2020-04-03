Telangana govt. launches website to fact check claims about coronavirus

To check claims about coronavirus, the Telangana government on Thursday launched a website -- factcheck.telangana.gov.in that helps the citizens to fact check the misinformation being spread about the coronavirus on social media amid the lockdown.

Telangana government's Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department has partnered with Factly to develop the website to dispel misinformation and rumours about coronavirus and the lockdown. The official statement from the government said that citizens can submit a post being circulated on social media for fact-checking and the website will be also having the articles on posts that are circulated on social media.

The Telangana state is the first in the country to set up a website exclusively for fact-checking on rumours and fake news. This comes after the Supreme Court directed the state governments to curb the spread of fake news on coronavirus that will panic the citizens. Earlier, the state government announced one-year imprisonment for those who creating and spread fake news about coronavirus and the lockdown.

On Wednesday, a man was arrested for spreading fake news on the liquor shop opening in the Telangana that led to the people lined up in front of the liquor shops. Also, the fake news on red zones in Hyderabad was also widely circulated on social media platforms. However, the health minister and the Telangana police made it clear to the citizens that they were no red zones.