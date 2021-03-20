Telangana govt. may shut down schools amid rising corona cases

The Telangana government is likely to shut down schools across the state in the view of rising coronavirus positive cases. A decision will be taken soon after the Chief Minister reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state in the next few days.

As many educational institutions witnessing a rise in cases with the students testing positive for the virus, the public urging the government to take a decision on closure of schools. The schools were shut in Telangana in March 2020 when the centre announced the countrywide lockdown due to the pandemic.

On February 1, all the schools across the state were reopened for Class 9 and above with several precautionary measures. However, the schools for primary and junior classes remained shut for online classes.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also said in the assembly on Wednesday that it will decided in two-three days whether to continue accommodating them or what to do.