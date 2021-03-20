X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana govt. may shut down schools amid rising corona cases

Telangana govt. may shut down schools amid rising corona cases
x

Telangana govt. may shut down schools amid rising corona cases

Highlights

The Telangana government is likely to shut down schools across the state in the view of rising coronavirus positive cases.

The Telangana government is likely to shut down schools across the state in the view of rising coronavirus positive cases. A decision will be taken soon after the Chief Minister reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state in the next few days.

As many educational institutions witnessing a rise in cases with the students testing positive for the virus, the public urging the government to take a decision on closure of schools. The schools were shut in Telangana in March 2020 when the centre announced the countrywide lockdown due to the pandemic.

On February 1, all the schools across the state were reopened for Class 9 and above with several precautionary measures. However, the schools for primary and junior classes remained shut for online classes.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also said in the assembly on Wednesday that it will decided in two-three days whether to continue accommodating them or what to do.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X