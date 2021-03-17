Telangana govt. mulls promoting Class 1 to 8 students due to coronavirus

Telangana: Telangana government is mulling to promote Class 1 to 8 students without exams due to the rise in the coronavirus positive cases. At present, the schools are being run from Classes 6 and above.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday held a review meeting with the state chief secretary Somesh Kumar and education department officials on the promotion of the students. A decision with respect to the same will be taken soon.

It is already known that over 100 school students from various schools tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The government-run Minorities Welfare Residential School at Nagole in Hyderabad, where 36 children were found to have contracted the virus.

In another incident, 12 teachers and two staff at the government school in Mancherial were tested positive for coronavirus. The officials of health department tested another 174 students, staff and parents and found 29 fresh cases among the children at the school. Nine adults, all parents of different children, also tested positive.

In Kamareddy district, 32 students in a government residential school were found positive for coronavirus.