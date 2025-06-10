Telangana Govt Offers ₹1 Crore Accident Insurance to Power Department Employees

The state government has signed an agreement with SBI to provide accident insurance of ₹1 crore to employees of the power department. The agreement was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Bhatti stated that the government is offering accident insurance worth ₹1 crore to power department employees. He mentioned that this initiative will boost the courage and confidence of the employees.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka also shared that the Telangana government has introduced a new energy policy. As part of this policy, the power department is aiming to achieve a target of 20,000 megawatts of green energy in the state by 2029–30. He emphasized that the government is working to increase energy production to meet the growing demand and is upgrading the transmission system accordingly.

He further noted that the power sector is the foundation for the state's development. Every individual in the department, from linemen to ministers, has a crucial role to play. He urged all employees to work together in ensuring that the state produces the energy it needs.

He added that providing insurance to the families of power department employees, who work hard and risk their lives, is a step towards recognizing their dedication and boosting their morale. He congratulated the team for making the ₹1 crore insurance coverage possible.